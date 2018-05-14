Beulah Baptist Church takes word of God to the streets

Beulah Baptist church calls it an old-school revival, where they're taking God to the streets in an area known for high violent crime over the last few years in Tuscaloosa.

It's the sound of worship but instead of praising God in the comfort of Church walls, dozens came out in the heat of the day to rejoice.

“Plant the seeds and proclaim the words of Jesus Christ,” said Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David Gay.

Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David Gay said they've been canvassing areas to spread the word of God and Forrester Gardens Apartments seemed like a good place to start. It's an area where crime has been a problem for a while.

“I think it's important that we get out of the building and get in the community and let the community know we care about them,” said Gay.

“To go into a community where there's considered crime, everyone is not crime related in the community. We're here to touch everyone it's evangelism,” said Audrey Clark who lives in Tuscaloosa.

“Leave the walls and go out into the hedges and highways,” said the crowd.

Several shootings were reported over the last year at Broadmoore Gardens, an Apartment Complex next door to Forrester Gardens.

Church members hope to save souls through this revival encouraging many to turn to prayer, not violence.

“We can get out of there and let them know we're all apart of them we're all one,” said Clark.

“We just need to do our part and let God do his part. Christ is the answer, and this is the way to do it,” said Gay.

Pastor Gay said they plan to have more revivals reaching other parts of the community to bring folks closer to God.

