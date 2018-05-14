Moody PD will soon add cameras to firearms

Moody's Police Department is about to become the first in the state to attach cameras to their firearms.

On Monday night, city councilors voted to purchase 10 Viridian cameras, which are supposed to begin recording when an officer draws their weapon.

The city will spend $6,000 dollars.

Chief Thomas Hunt said he'll order the cameras Tuesday, and he hopes to ask for 10 more in October.

