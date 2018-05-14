New app helps you find your way around UAB Medicine

We are tracking numerous severe storms across the nation's midsection and a tropical wave over the Gulf. There is rain all around, however, the big question is when will we see some of this wet weather?More >>
We are tracking numerous severe storms across the nation's midsection and a tropical wave over the Gulf. There is rain all around, however, the big question is when will we see some of this wet weather?More >>
Moody's Police Department is about to become the first in the state to attach cameras to their firearms.More >>
Moody's Police Department is about to become the first in the state to attach cameras to their firearms.More >>
We are on your side to help those of you getting around the largest hospital in Alabama. If you've ever had an appointment at UAB, you know it can be difficult to navigate the campus' six million square feet. Now, there'a a new app making it much easier.More >>
We are on your side to help those of you getting around the largest hospital in Alabama. If you've ever had an appointment at UAB, you know it can be difficult to navigate the campus' six million square feet. Now, there'a a new app making it much easier.More >>
Heating and cooling experts suggest if you want to save yourself some money and trouble to keep an eye on the filter for your air conditioning unit and get know your repairman.More >>
Heating and cooling experts suggest if you want to save yourself some money and trouble to keep an eye on the filter for your air conditioning unit and get know your repairman.More >>
So how does Alabama stack up when it comes to those graduation rates? According to the most recent federal data available, Alabama ranks within the top third of states for number of students receiving diplomas.More >>
So how does Alabama stack up when it comes to those graduation rates? According to the most recent federal data available, Alabama ranks within the top third of states for number of students receiving diplomas.More >>