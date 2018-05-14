New app helps you find your way around UAB Medicine

We are on your side to help those of you getting around the largest hospital in Alabama.

If you've ever had an appointment at UAB, you know it can be difficult to navigate the campus' six million square feet.

Now, there's a new app making it much easier.

We all know how Google maps can map the roads and the outside environment, but what about when you need help navigating inside a building?

That's where this new app comes in.

It's called the UAB Medicine Wayfinder.

It's a free app that you can download on your phone or on your desktop.

All you do is plug in your location, and where you want to go, then it gives you turn by turn directions to get where you need to be, whether inside or outside UAB Medicine.

"We want people to focus on their health and on feeling better, and not the anxiety that a big place like UAB creates," said Jordan DeMoss, Vice President Clinical Operations. "If we can make it a little bit easier by providing a tool for them to find their way, then we wanted to do that and invest in that experience for the patient."

Bluetooth connection is also needed to use the app.

Another great thing about the app: it guides you to the parking closest to where your desired clinic is.

And you don't have to worry about forgetting where you parked, because it remembers for you.

To download the app, go to the app store and search 'UAB Medicine Wayfinder."? Or you can click this link.

