‘Bad Boys 3’: ‘Bad Boys for Life’ moves another step forward with release date

The MCU's Kevin Feige has confirmed that the studio is working on Ms. Marvel. As of right now, it's unclear whether or not this means a movie, TV show or something else entirely.

The MCU's Kevin Feige has confirmed that the studio is working on Ms. Marvel. As of right now, it's unclear whether or not this means a movie, TV show or something else entirely.

A live-action Star Wars series from Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is headed to Disney's streaming service, and now we know when the show will be set in the sci-fi saga's timeline.

A live-action Star Wars series from Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is headed to Disney's streaming service, and now we know when the show will be set in the sci-fi saga's timeline.

One of Ron Howard's earliest films was a collaboration with George Lucas for an epic fantasy adventure, and now he says he'd like to return to the world created in Willow. Our only question is, what took you so long?

One of Ron Howard's earliest films was a collaboration with George Lucas for an epic fantasy adventure, and now he says he'd like to return to the world created in Willow. Our only question is, what took you so long?

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

Bad Boys 3 -- also known as Bad Boys for Life -- looks closer to becoming a reality. Sony has set a new release date and plot details have begun to emerge

Bad Boys 3 -- also known as Bad Boys for Life -- looks closer to becoming a reality. Sony has set a new release date and plot details have begun to emerge

By Stephanie Topacio Long



Content Provided by

The Bad Boysare back in town — or at least they’re officially on their way. For years now, Sony has had a third installment in the action film series in the works, and it’s finally looking like it will actually happen. The studio recently announced thatBad Boys 3— also known as Bad Boys for Life —will hit theaters in early 2020, asTHR reported.

The action flick’s release date comes just a day afterThatHashtagShow.comshared new plot details. The online publication reports that the film will bring us back into the lives of Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) after their partnership has gone south. Burnett will apparently be working as a private eye, and Lowery will have a new “young and cocky” partner toward whom he doesn’t feel that much loyalty. At the same time, Lowery will be single and going through a midlife crisis of sorts.

Apart from the drama in their private and professional lives, there will also be an Albanian mercenary with his sights on Burnett and Lowery in a quest to avenge his brother’s death. Of course, they’ll need to team up to stop him.

Bad Boys for Life is set to bring back Smith and Lawrence, but the rest of the cast reportedly still needs to be filled out. Michael Bay, who directed the first two installments, will be replaced by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah as co-directors, while Chris Bremner is the writer behind the most recent draft of the script. They’ll work alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who has been a part of the movie series since the beginning.

These latest updates seem promising for the project’s progress, but fans may remember that the third installment also appeared to havegained momentum a few years ago. In fact,Smith said on Beats 1 in October 2015that there was a “very, very, very strong possibility” that it would arrive in 12-16 months — which it ultimately did not.

The progress on the film might be slower than fans hoped, but it does seem that Sony is still determined to make the third film happen. Unless we hear otherwise, we’ve gotBad Boys for Lifeon our calendars for its opening day, January 17, 2020.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.