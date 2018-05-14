Fox's new schedule for fall TV season - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fox's new schedule for fall TV season

Fox's prime-time schedule for the fall:

Monday

8 p.m. - "The Resident"

9 p.m. - "9-1-1"

Tuesday

8 p.m. - "The Gifted"

9 p.m. - "Lethal Weapon"

Wednesday

8 p.m. - "Empire" 9 p.m. - "Star"

Thursday

8 p.m. - "NFL Football"

Friday

8 p.m. - "Last Man Standing"

8:30 p.m. - "The Cool Kids"

9 p.m. - "Hell's Kitchen"

Saturday

7 p.m - "Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football"

Sunday

8:00 p.m. - "The Simpsons"

8:30 p.m. - "Bob's Burgers"

9:00 p.m. - "Family Guy"

9:30 p.m. - "Rel"

