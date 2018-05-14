Man charged with stalking Rihanna, burglarizing her home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man charged with stalking Rihanna, burglarizing her home

(AP Photo/John Carucci, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, singer and fashion icon Rihanna appears at an event to promote her new lingerie brand Savage X in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna’s Ho... (AP Photo/John Carucci, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, singer and fashion icon Rihanna appears at an event to promote her new lingerie brand Savage X in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna’s Ho...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home and spent 12 hours there has been charged with stalking the singer, who was not at home at the time.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say 26-year-old Eduardo Leon of Fullerton was charged Monday with felony counts of stalking, burglary and vandalism, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

He appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Leon is accused of climbing over a fence and breaking into the house on May 9. Authorities say Rihanna's assistant found him and called police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

