How to save money on your air conditioning

Heating and cooling experts suggest if you want to save yourself some money and trouble to keep an eye on the filter for your air conditioning unit and get know your repairman.

"Right now the heat is on so it's showtime," said Phil Smitherman, CEO of Banks Quarles Heating Plumbing Cooling and Electrical.

He said business picked up and temperatures heated up.

But homeowners can check some things on their AC unit without the help of a repairman.

"When you first know it's not cooling, look at your air filter. Cause it's awfully embarrassing to call a repair guy and have to pay a repair guy if the filter is stopped up," Smitherman explained.

If you need to hire a repairman, ask them or check their vehicle for state certification.

"Always look for a state certified contractor, every truck should be labeled with a number to show it's a certified Alabama contractor," he added.

You can also check your unit for grass, debris that may cause it to not run efficiently.

If you so you can blow it out with a water hose.

Smitherman also suggests changing the filter out once every 3 months even if it looks clean to the naked eye.

