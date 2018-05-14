Alabama high school graduation rate in top third of nation

If you don't have a senior graduating high school right now, you may have at least gotten an announcement in the mail.



So how does Alabama stack up when it comes to those graduation rates?



According to the most recent federal data available, Alabama ranks within the top third of states for number of students receiving diplomas. The actual graduation rate is 87.1 percent.



For some schools that’s lower, while others it’s much higher.



Oak Mountain High School is one school with a graduation rate of higher than 95 percent, the highest designation available by the department of education.



"One of the things we pride ourselves in here at Oak Mountain High School is that our teachers come everyday with the philosophy that every teacher is responsible for every child," said Dr. Kristi Sayers.

