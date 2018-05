Spike Lee's electric 'BlacKkKlansman' premieres at Cannes

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Actors Laura Harrier, from left, Topher Grace, and director Spike Lee pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern Fra...

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Actors Damaris Lewis, from left, Jasper Paakkonen, John David Washington, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, director Spike Lee, actors Adam Driver, and Corey Hawkins pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of ...

(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Director Spike Lee poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 14, 2018.

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Director Spike Lee, from right, actors Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and John David Washington pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st international film festival, Ca...

CANNES, France (AP) - Spike Lee's Ku Klux Klan crime drama "BlacKkKlansman" received a rousing, lengthy standing ovation at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Lee's film tells true-life tale of a black police detective in Colorado who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. It was among the most highly anticipated titles at Cannes this year and immediate reaction was positive.

"BlacKkKlansman" ties its story to the violent protests of Charlottesville, Virginia. It stars Denzel Washington's son, John David Washington, alongside Adam Driver and Topher Grace, who plays David Duke.

Lee was outfitted in a shiny purple-and-orange tuxedo and wore one ring declaring "love" on one hand, and "hate" on the other. He bounced into the premiere announcing: "Brooklyn's in the house!"

The "love" and "hate" rings pay homage to his film "Do The Right Thing"; the same jewelry was worn by character Radio Raheem.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.