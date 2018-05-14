FIRST ALERT: Tropical development possible in Gulf; Rain chances on the rise

We are setting records across the area Monday afternoon with highs in the 90s. The air mass is still relatively dry, so we will continue to experience more of a dry heat this evening, which will help with comfort levels.

We still can’t rule out a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm to the far southeast this evening. Otherwise, most areas will remain dry overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT: We continue to monitor a subtropical low that may become better organized as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 40% chance of development over the next few days.

I’ve checked out some of the environmental parameters and water temperatures, which remain marginal for further organization. While hurricane season won’t officially get underway until June 1, we can see tropical activity in May, especially weaker systems over the Gulf. The path of the system will tell us a lot about the coverage of rain for the week. I’m expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop Tuesday.

However, given the hit or miss nature of the rain, temperatures will still have a chance to surge into the 80s and 90s in many areas. The coverage of scattered showers and storms will increase on Wednesday and Thursday; however, some of the heaviest rain could be east of I-65 based on the path of the low.

It is going to become increasingly humid throughout the week, which will make for warm and steamy weather by the weekend. I do think most of the wet weather will become more limited to the afternoon and early evening by the end of the week. So, plan on more of a summer-like setup for the graduation ceremonies on Friday and the Regions Tradition. Keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon for scattered showers and storms. Also, check our First Alert Weather App for possible lightning alerts.

