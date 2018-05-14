Dive play: Browns coach jumping into Lake Erie for charity - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dive play: Browns coach jumping into Lake Erie for charity

(AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson answers questions during a news conference after the Baltimore Ravens defeated his team in an NFL football game, in Cleveland. Jackson is ... (AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson answers questions during a news conference after the Baltimore Ravens defeated his team in an NFL football game, in Cleveland. Jackson is ...

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Hue Jackson's shuddering season with the Cleveland Browns will include one last chill.

The coach is keeping his promise and plans to jump into Lake Erie on June 1 in an event for charity and hopefully wash away two long, losing seasons.

Jackson announced Monday on the team's Twitter account that he will take a dip into the chilly waters in a few weeks. As the Browns were staggering toward a winless 2017 season, Jackson vowed that if the team didn't improve on its 1-15 record from the previous year that he would take the plunge.

Well, the Browns made history as the second NFL team to go 0-16 and now it's time for Jackson to pay up.

And get wet.

Jackson pledged that for every Browns employee that joins him in the water he will donate $100 to his foundation, which combats human trafficking in Northeast Ohio. Jackson said his goal is to raise $15,000.

Jackson and his wife, Michelle, began the Hue Jackson Foundation last summer.

The team did not reveal any other details for the private event.

Despite going 1-31 in his two seasons, Jackson kept his job and now he's hoping his splashdown can symbolize a new beginning for the Browns.

"I'm hoping to also cleanse ourselves of all the losing for the past two seasons by jumping in," he said.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Driver: Tesla's Autopilot engaged during crash

    The Latest: Driver: Tesla's Autopilot engaged during crash

    Monday, May 14 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 22:14:24 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-05-14 22:15:20 GMT
    The driver of a Tesla electric car that hit a Utah fire department vehicle this weekend says the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode was engaged at the time of the crash.More >>
    The driver of a Tesla electric car that hit a Utah fire department vehicle this weekend says the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode was engaged at the time of the crash.More >>

  • Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

    Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-05-14 22:20:24 GMT
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>

  • Trump administration downplays concerns over census question

    Trump administration downplays concerns over census question

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:54:36 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-05-14 22:20:13 GMT
    Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.More >>
    Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly