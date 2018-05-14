Dive play: Browns coach jumping into Lake Erie for charity - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson answers questions during a news conference after the Baltimore Ravens defeated his team in an NFL football game, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns coach Hue Jackson is keeping his promise to jump into Lake Erie.

Jackson announced Monday that he will take a dip into the chilly waters on June 1 for charity. Last season, Jackson vowed that if the Browns didn't improve on their 1-15 record from 2016 that he would plunge into the lake.

Well, Cleveland went 0-16 and Jackson isn't backing away.

Jackson pledged that for every Browns employee that joins him in the plunge he will donate $100 to his foundation, which combats human trafficking in Northeast Ohio. Jackson said his goal is to raise $15,000.

Jackson and his wife, Michelle, began the foundation last summer.

On a video posted on the team's Twitter account, Jackson said in addition to raising money he's hoping the jump will "cleanse ourselves of all the losing for the past two seasons."

