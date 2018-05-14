Birmingham police investigating Monday morning homicide

Police in Birmingham are investigating a homicide that happened Monday morning in Birmingham.

Authorities were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Appalachian Street around 10:50 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man in the alley suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been determined.

If you have any information about this incident, you're encouraged to call Birmingham PD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

