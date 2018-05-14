The Latest: White House says ZTE 'significant' China concern - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: White House says ZTE 'significant' China concern

(Chinatopix Via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2012, file photo, a salesperson stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. President Donald Trump said Sunday, May 1... (Chinatopix Via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2012, file photo, a salesperson stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. President Donald Trump said Sunday, May 1...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the surprising overture to China from President Donald Trump, who said he will help the telecommunications company ZTE get "back into business," though the company is under sanction by the U.S. (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

The White House says Chinese concerns over U.S. sanctions on a Chinese telecom company have "been brought up at a number of levels" during U.S.-China talks.

White House spokesman Raj Shah tells reporters the sanctions against ZTE are "a significant issue of concern to the Chinese government."

And he says the president has asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to look into it "consistent with laws and regulations."

Trump had tweeted over the weekend that he and China's Xi Jinping were "working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast" because "Too many jobs in China" were being lost.

The U.S. government cut off ZTE's access to American suppliers in April in a case involving illegal exports to North Korea and Iran.

___

12:55 p.m.

A slew of technology companies are climbing in early trading after President Donald Trump appeared to lobby on behalf of ZTE, a Chinese telecom company that has been sanctioned by the U.S.

The U.S. government cut off ZTE's access to American suppliers in April in a case involving illegal exports to North Korea and Iran. Early this month ZTE halted core operations.

Trump said on Twitter that he is working with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help ZTE because many jobs in China are at stake.

Companies that do business with ZTE reversed some of their losses from last month.

Optical components maker Acacia Communications jumped 11 percent and optical communications company Oclaro rose 6.8 percent. Fiber optic component supplier Finisar gained 2.3 percent and chipmaker Xilinx added 3.8 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nanny who killed 2 children gets 50 years to life in prison

    Nanny who killed 2 children gets 50 years to life in prison

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:14:24 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:18:00 GMT
    (WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York. Ortega is set to be sentenced on ...(WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York. Ortega is set to be sentenced on ...
    A nanny convicted of brutally murdering two small children in her care has been sentenced in New York City to 50 years to life in prison without parole.More >>
    A nanny convicted of brutally murdering two small children in her care has been sentenced in New York City to 50 years to life in prison without parole.More >>

  • Police: 10 kids taken from California home, mom denies abuse

    Police: 10 kids taken from California home, mom denies abuse

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:14:21 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:17:58 GMT
    Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and...More >>
    Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse.More >>

  • Seattle to vote on business tax to fight homelessness

    Seattle to vote on business tax to fight homelessness

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:14:09 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:17:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...
    A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.More >>
    A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly