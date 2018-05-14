Firefighters, hazmat on scene of house fire in Docena

Police in Birmingham are investigating a homicide that happened Monday morning in Birmingham.More >>
Police in Birmingham are investigating a homicide that happened Monday morning in Birmingham.More >>
Alabaster police say a person was airlifted to UAB Hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Interstate Chevron on Highway 31.More >>
Alabaster police say a person was airlifted to UAB Hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Interstate Chevron on Highway 31.More >>
FEMA and other government agencies will set up shop in three tornado-affected counties in Alabama.More >>
FEMA and other government agencies will set up shop in three tornado-affected counties in Alabama.More >>
Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Docena.More >>
Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Docena.More >>
Police say it appears a shooting victim that was dropped off at Princeton Hospital Friday is connected to a homicide that happened at a Hoover apartment complex.More >>
Police say it appears a shooting victim that was dropped off at Princeton Hospital Friday is connected to a homicide that happened at a Hoover apartment complex.More >>