Firefighters, hazmat on scene of house fire in Docena

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Docena. (Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC)

Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Docena.

The fire stared around 1 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Circle Street.

No one was inside the home and there were no injuries, according to Chief Joe McGough with the Minor Heights fire district:

A hazmat team is at the house assisting firefighters.

