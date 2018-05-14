Serena Williams' coach says she will return for French Open - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Serena Williams' coach says she will return for French Open

ROME (AP) - Serena Williams' coach says she will play the French Open beginning in two weeks.

The tournament will mark the 23-time Grand Slam champion's first major since returning to the tour from maternity leave.

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou tells the WTA tour's website, "Serena will play the French Open to win it."

Williams returned to the tour briefly this year, after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter. But she withdrew from last week's Madrid Open and this week's Italian Open.

Mouratoglou says when Williams arrived to train with him in France late last month, "We realized that she was not ready yet. The time she lost after the delivery with all the medical issues she had to go through, was missing."

Mouratoglou adds, "That is the reason why we decided to skip Madrid and Rome as she needed five weeks to be perfectly ready. ... I am very satisfied and confident that she will be ready for Roland Garros."

Williams, a three-time French Open champion, has not played since a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in March at the Miami Open.

Roland Garros starts on May 27.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Driver: Tesla's Autopilot engaged during crash

    The Latest: Driver: Tesla's Autopilot engaged during crash

    Monday, May 14 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 22:14:24 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-05-14 22:24:30 GMT
    The driver of a Tesla electric car that hit a Utah fire department vehicle this weekend says the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode was engaged at the time of the crash.More >>
    The driver of a Tesla electric car that hit a Utah fire department vehicle this weekend says the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode was engaged at the time of the crash.More >>

  • Nanny who killed 2 kids gets life in prison without parole

    Nanny who killed 2 kids gets life in prison without parole

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:14:24 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-05-14 22:24:49 GMT
    (WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York. Ortega is set to be sentenced on ...(WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York. Ortega is set to be sentenced on ...
    A nanny convicted of brutally murdering two small children in her care has been sentenced in New York City to 50 years to life in prison without parole.More >>
    A nanny convicted of brutally murdering two small children in her care has been sentenced in New York City to 50 years to life in prison without parole.More >>

  • The Latest: Prosecutors drop charge against Greitens

    The Latest: Prosecutors drop charge against Greitens

    Monday, May 14 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 22:14:29 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-05-14 22:24:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...
    Prosecutors have dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens but say they plan to re-file the case with a special prosecutor.More >>
    Prosecutors have dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens but say they plan to re-file the case with a special prosecutor.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly