First Alert Update: Tracking record heat today and a tropical system that will eventually bring us rain

We are tracking a low pressure system in the Gulf that will slowly impact us this week.



The low will bring rain to Florida and the Gulf Coast today and will bring some clouds to the southeast part of central Alabama, otherwise it should be dry.



Record heat is the big story locally today.



Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s and the frizz factor will climb to medium due to muggier air.



Data shows the low moving in across the Panhandle of Florida tomorrow and showers impacting areas east of I-65. The frizz factor will be medium and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.

The core of the rain near the low impacts east Alabama on Wednesday and a band of rain and storms develops across west Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and evening.



The start of the Regions Tradition may be impacted and so plan accordingly for possible rain.



It will be muggy again and temperatures in the 80s.



The frizz factor is high starting on Thursday and lasting at least through the weekend due to muggy air intensifying. Rain and storm coverage daily will be around 60% and temperatures will be held to the lower 80s and even upper 70s.



Do Dah Day looks kind of damp as of now.



Rain coverage looks high through the weekend but may back off a bit early next week.



This is much needed rain but comes at a time when many outdoor events are happening.



