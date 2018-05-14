First Alert Update: Tracking record heat today and a tropical system that will eventually bring us rain

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: We are tracking a low pressure system in the Gulf that will slowly impact us this week.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE We are tracking a low pressure system in the Gulf that will slowly impact us this week. The low will bring rain to Florida and the Gulf Coast today and will bring some clouds to the southeast part of central Alabama, otherwise it should be dry.More >>
The victim was a passenger of a small sedan that became disabled and stranded in the left travel lane. The driver and passenger safely exited the car and stood on the interstate, authorities say.More >>
The victim was a passenger of a small sedan that became disabled and stranded in the left travel lane. The driver and passenger safely exited the car and stood on the interstate, authorities say.More >>
A wreck involving two 18-wheelers is causing delays on I-22 westbound.More >>
A wreck involving two 18-wheelers is causing delays on I-22 westbound.More >>
No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Birmingham.More >>
No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Birmingham.More >>
We continue to monitor a developing system in the Gulf of Mexico this morning.More >>
We continue to monitor a developing system in the Gulf of Mexico this morning.More >>