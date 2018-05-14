CBS Corp. sues majority shareholder to gain independence - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

CBS Corp. sues majority shareholder to gain independence

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - This May 10, 2017, file photo, shows the CBS logo at their broadcast center in New York. CBS Corp. is suing its controlling shareholder in the latest move in a long-running attempt to combine CBS and Viacom. Both ... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - This May 10, 2017, file photo, shows the CBS logo at their broadcast center in New York. CBS Corp. is suing its controlling shareholder in the latest move in a long-running attempt to combine CBS and Viacom. Both ...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Shari Redstone attends the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York. CBS is suing its controlling shareholder as part of its long-runn... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Shari Redstone attends the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York. CBS is suing its controlling shareholder as part of its long-runn...

NEW YORK (AP) - CBS is suing its controlling shareholder as part of its long-running attempt to avoid a combination with Viacom.

Both companies are controlled by National Amusements. That's the holding company run by Shari Redstone, the daughter of media mogul Sumner Redstone. Though National Amusements abandoned a proposal for CBS and Viacom to combine in 2016, CBS fears it may come up again.

Now, CBS is suing to block any interference by National Amusements ahead of a CBS board vote on a dividend that would dilute National Amusements' voting interest from 79 percent to 17 percent. CBS says that would make CBS independent and allow it to "more fully evaluate strategic alternatives."

National Amusements says it is "outraged" and has no intention of forcing a deal not supported by both companies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wisconsin again finds secret video shows no election fraud

    Wisconsin again finds secret video shows no election fraud

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:44:07 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-05-14 18:46:41 GMT
    The state Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.More >>
    The state Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.More >>

  • Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

    Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-05-14 18:46:39 GMT
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>

  • Ernest Medina, key figure in My Lai Massacre, dies at 81

    Ernest Medina, key figure in My Lai Massacre, dies at 81

    Monday, May 14 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-14 16:44:43 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-05-14 18:46:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...
    Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.More >>
    Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly