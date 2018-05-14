Rate case to set path for utility and regulator after Kemper

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Utility regulators face requests from Mississippi Power Co. for rate increases totaling $52 million.

But the more important question may be what the utility's relationship with the Mississippi Public Service Commission will be like after the multi-billion dollar Kemper debacle.

Two increases approved last week and two others still proposed could cost residential customers about $11 more per month.

The Public Service Commission last week approved increases for property taxes and energy efficiency programs. Approval is also likely to pay for environmental upgrades. However, $24 million for Mississippi Power's overall rate structure could be contentious.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. says the general rate increase will allow it to rebuild its credit rating after downgrades as it lost $6.4 billion on a partially aborted power plant in Kemper County.

