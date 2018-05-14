LSU softball hosting Baton Rouge Regional this weekend

The LSU softball team will host the Baton Rouge Regional this Friday through Sunday at Tiger Park.

The Tigers captured the No. 11 seed in for the 2018 NCAA Softball Championships after a 41-14 season.

LSU will welcome Louisiana-Lafayette, Houston and Fordham to the regional this weekend.

“This team did a good job,” head coach Beth Torina said in a university release.

“They won a lot of games that they were supposed to win. They won some big games. We have a great opportunity in front of us. I don’t think there is any easy road. I think every team deserves to be here, but I think our team has a great opportunity in front of us just being included in the field.”

Houston and Louisiana-Lafayette start the regional Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., followed by LSU and Fordham at 5:30 p.m.

The Ragin' Cajuns finished the season with a 38-14 record and are the second seed in the regional.

The Cougars are 36-20 overall record and will be the third seed of the regional.

The Fordham Rams (33-21) have won six-straight Atlantic-10 tournament championships and are the fourth seed.

Live streaming video will be available for all games from the Baton Rouge Regional via WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app.

Live audio of all LSU softball games is available free at www.LSUsports.net/live and in the LSU Sports Mobile App.

The Tigers are one of 13 SEC teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

