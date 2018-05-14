‘Overwatch’ celebrates two-year anniversary with new map, free weekend

By Gabe Gurwin



Blizzard’sOverwatch is celebrating its two-year anniversary this month, and since the shooter is still going strong, the studio is celebrating with a number of new goodies. These include a brand-new map and a free weekend for those who still haven’t tried it.

The two-year anniversary celebration kicked off May 22 with the new deathmatch map “Petra,” which is now live. Along with the location, you can play a deathmatch in Competitive mode, just like you do with the Escort and Control maps that originally released with the game.

The event, which runs until June 11, introduces “more than 50 new items,” according to a press release, including 8 Legendary skins and new dances for Doomfist, Moira, and Brigitte. Favorite seasonal items from the first anniversary event will also return, and past seasonal brawls will be rotated on a daily basis. If you want to lose in a round of Mei’s Snowball Offensive, hit us up.

Those who login to Overwatch during the event will also receive a special Legendary Anniversary loot box, and items previously available only as seasonal loot will be available, as well.

If you haven’t played Overwatch yet, the game is running a free weekend, May 25-28, across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and those on Xbox and PlayStation won’t need Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus to participate. You’ll have access to all heroes and maps, as well as most modes — Competitive play won’t be available until you buy the game, but any progress you make in your ranks will be kept if you decide to buy the full game.

For those who decide they want to keep playing Overwatch after the free weekend ends, you can purchase the game at a discounted rate until June 5. On PS4, Xbox One, and PC, you can buy a digital copy of the game for $20. If you’re really digging it, though, you may want to check out the newly launched Legendary edition for $40, which includes epic/legendary skins and the original skins that launched with the Origins edition in 2016. As a heads up, the Legendary edition includes 15 additional skins, so the $20 price difference may not be worth it.

Updated on May 22: Revised to reflect event is live and added sale details.



