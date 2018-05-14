Berry delicious summer salad - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Berry delicious summer salad

Ingredients:

Spring Mix
Strawberries 
Blueberries
Toasted walnuts
Smokey blue cheese
Strawberry vinaigrette 
Grilled chicken 

Directions:

Top spring mix with your fresh ingredients & chicken then drizzle with strawberry vinaigrette.

