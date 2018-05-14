It's a Mother's Day engagement for Taraji P. Henson

The New York City nanny is set to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of two small children in her care.More >>
A judge is considering whether to make public search and arrest warrants for a man who authorities call one of California's most elusive serial killers.More >>
A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
