It's a Mother's Day engagement for Taraji P. Henson - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

It's a Mother's Day engagement for Taraji P. Henson

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taraji P. Henson got more than a card on Mother's Day.

The 47-year-old "Empire" actress got engaged to former Super Bowl star Kelvin Hayden.

Henson posted a photo on Instagram showing off her diamond ring. She says the day started with a Cartier love bracelet before the 34-year-old corner back dropped to his knee. She wrote, "I said yes y'all!"

Henson has a 24-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Hayden intercepted a pass for a 56-yard touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17 during the Super Bowl played in 2007. He also played for Atlanta and finished his NFL career with the Bears in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

