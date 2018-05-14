Cincinnati mayor: 'We failed' in case of teen dying in van - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cincinnati mayor: 'We failed' in case of teen dying in van

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e... (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...
(Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). In a Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, Cincinatti Mayor John Cranley hugs a member of Kyle Plush's family before council's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting where Kyle Plush's death after he accidentally g... (Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). In a Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, Cincinatti Mayor John Cranley hugs a member of Kyle Plush's family before council's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting where Kyle Plush's death after he accidentally g...
(Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to reporters about the death of Kyle Plush during a news conference at the Criminal Investigation Section conference... (Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to reporters about the death of Kyle Plush during a news conference at the Criminal Investigation Section conference...

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati's mayor says the city failed in its response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a minivan.

Mayor John Cranley apologized at a meeting Monday about the police response by saying the city should and must do better in the future.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac was presenting the results of an internal investigation before the City Council's law and safety committee.

An earlier scheduled presentation was blocked when Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE-'turs) subpoenaed police records for his own review of the Kyle Plush case.

The teen's father found his body April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call. A coroner says he died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

    New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

    Monday, May 14 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 06:34:04 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:00:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:33:44 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:01:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>

  • Cincinnati mayor: 'We failed' in case of teen dying in van

    Cincinnati mayor: 'We failed' in case of teen dying in van

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:04:20 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:00:49 GMT
    (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly