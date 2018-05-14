Security researchers outwit, bypass popular email encryption - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Security researchers outwit, bypass popular email encryption

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's cybersecurity agency says German and Belgian researchers have found a way to outwit two widely used forms of email encryption.

IT security experts at the universities of Muenster, Bochum and Leuven were able to trick computers into covertly forwarding them the decrypted message.

Germany's Federal Office for Information Security said Monday that the method used exposes a "serious weakness" in the PGP and S/MIME encryption standards.

But it added that, correctly used and configured, both forms of encryption remain secure. To prevent a breach, users need to secure access to their mailboxes and prevent their email clients from loading HTML code from external websites.

The vulnerability was first reported by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcaster NDR.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Correction: Lobster Shellshock-Q&A story

    Correction: Lobster Shellshock-Q&A story

    Sunday, May 13 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-05-13 12:53:26 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:04:02 GMT
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>

  • New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

    New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

    Monday, May 14 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 06:34:04 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:01:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:33:44 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:01:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly