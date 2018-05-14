French trains widely disrupted as rolling strikes resume - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

French trains widely disrupted as rolling strikes resume

PARIS (AP) - French train traffic is widely disrupted as rail workers prepare to hold a union vote on the government's plan to revamp the national railway company SNCF.

Rail workers resumed Monday rolling strikes that are planned through June to protest against proposed changes at SNCF.

The company's four main unions called on a "zero train" day Monday and organized an internal discussion and vote among workers on the government plan this week.

The SNCF management said two out of three high-speed and regional trains were cancelled Monday. Paris' suburban trains were also disrupted.

The government's plan, aimed at preparing the company to open up to competition, would revoke rail drivers' special right to retain jobs and other benefits for life. The changes would apply to newly-hired employees from 2020.

