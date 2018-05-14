Wreck involving 2 18-wheelers causing delays on I-22 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
GRAYSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

A wreck involving two 18-wheelers is causing delays on I-22 westbound. 

Crews are working to clear the scene just before mile marker 87. The right shoulder is open to traffic. 

Here is a detour route: 

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash. 

This story is developing. 

