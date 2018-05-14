Wreck involving 2 18-wheelers causing delays on I-22

A wreck involving two 18-wheelers is causing delays on I-22 westbound.

Crews are working to clear the scene just before mile marker 87. The right shoulder is open to traffic.

Here is a detour route:

5am: Best way to get around CRASH I-22 WB near MM 87-- exit 20/59 NB at Arkadelphia; take HWY 78 thru Adamsville; get back on I-22 WB in Graysville @wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/G2gbuIUzh1 — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) May 14, 2018

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

This story is developing.

