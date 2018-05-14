Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz welcomes infant daughter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz welcomes infant daughter

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz had a special Mother's Day announcement.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth of his daughter with partner Meagan Camper. He wrote he's grateful Marvel Jane Wentz is here and she's "ready to takeover the world."

Marvel is Wentz's third child and first daughter. The couple has a son, and Wentz had a boy with his ex, Ashlee Simpson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

