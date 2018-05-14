Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz welcomes infant daughter

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz had a special Mother's Day announcement.
The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth of his daughter with partner Meagan Camper. He wrote he's grateful Marvel Jane Wentz is here and she's "ready to takeover the world."
Marvel is Wentz's third child and first daughter. The couple has a son, and Wentz had a boy with his ex, Ashlee Simpson.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, comes as federal safety agencies investigate the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system.More >>
The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, comes as federal safety agencies investigate the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system.More >>
Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>
Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>