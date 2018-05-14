FIRST ALERT: Rain moving in this week and could last through the weekend

We continue to monitor a developing system in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Florida has seen a lot of rainfall as they moisture continues to move northward and is eventually expected to give us several days of rainfall.

Look for clouds to begin building into our southeastern counties initially today and across our area today. We are still expected to see enough sunshine to bump our highs into the 90s again this afternoon.

Tonight should see increasing clouds, lows near 69 and light winds.

Scattered showers will likely begin moving into south Alabama during the day on Tuesday. We just have a few showers that could make it into our area with highs likely in the upper 80s.

Wednesday into Thursday bring a good chance of scattered showers during throughout the days and overnight, with morning temps forecast to be in the 60s and highs in the low to mid-80s.

On again/off again showers are expected to linger Friday through the weekend with morning temps in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Spotty showers remain in the forecast through midweek next week.

So, It's been a week or so since you've needed that umbrella you might want to find it between now and Wednesday.

