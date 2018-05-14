BPD searching for suspect in early morning double shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BPD searching for suspect in early morning double shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police are on the scene of an early morning double shooting in West Birmingham. 

One person was shot in the leg and stomach and the other was shot in an arm on 9th Avenue West. 

The suspect ran from the scene. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. 

This story is developing. 

