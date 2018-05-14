China sending envoy to US for talks amid trade dispute

BEIJING (AP) - China is sending an envoy to the United States for talks aimed at cooling a trade dispute that threatens to upend markets from soy beans to steel.
The Foreign Ministry said Vice Premier Liu He will visit the U.S. from Tuesday to Saturday for consultations with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his team.
That follows a visit by the U.S. officials to Beijing earlier this month, where they conveyed a demand that China slash its trade surplus with the U.S. by $200 billion by the end of 2020.
A rivalry over advanced technology has fueled demands by Washington that China give up policies that favor domestic companies. Beijing considers such policies fundamental to its state-driven economic model and vital for its future growth.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.More >>
Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.More >>
A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>
Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>