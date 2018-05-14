Gamecocks host first NCAA softball regional since 2002

Normally Lisa Pritchard's feet are all you see on display. Because, let's be honest, Bully is the star of the show. But the woman on the other end of the leash is responsible for the well-being of MSU's fan favorite.More >>
Normally Lisa Pritchard's feet are all you see on display. Because, let's be honest, Bully is the star of the show. But the woman on the other end of the leash is responsible for the well-being of MSU's fan favorite.More >>
The University of South Carolina softball team has made the NCAA tournament for the sixth time under head coach Beverly Smith as it will host the Columbia Regional opening against the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.More >>
The University of South Carolina softball team has made the NCAA tournament for the sixth time under head coach Beverly Smith as it will host the Columbia Regional opening against the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.More >>
Sophomore southpaw Nick Bush fired a career-high six innings and limited Alabama to two runs.More >>
Sophomore southpaw Nick Bush fired a career-high six innings and limited Alabama to two runs.More >>
It is the first time that a former Alabama golfer has moved into the No. 1 spot as the top golfer in the world.More >>
It is the first time that a former Alabama golfer has moved into the No. 1 spot as the top golfer in the world.More >>
Sometimes a game comes down to just one pitch.More >>
Sometimes a game comes down to just one pitch.More >>
The nation's No. 1 ranked defensive back has narrowed his recruiting list to three teams and it includes LSU.More >>
The nation's No. 1 ranked defensive back has narrowed his recruiting list to three teams and it includes LSU.More >>
The 11,100 square-foot locker room will include custom-built player lockers, separate coaches and staff locker rooms, an expansive athletic training room as well as an equipment room.More >>
The 11,100 square-foot locker room will include custom-built player lockers, separate coaches and staff locker rooms, an expansive athletic training room as well as an equipment room.More >>
Freshman right-hander Devin Fontenot fired three shutout innings and senior first baseman Austin Bain delivered the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the LSU baseball team to a 6-4 win.More >>
Freshman right-hander Devin Fontenot fired three shutout innings and senior first baseman Austin Bain delivered the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the LSU baseball team to a 6-4 win.More >>
The University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors Executive Committee approved a contract extension and new compensation package for the coach who led the team to a 13-2 record in 2017.More >>
The University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors Executive Committee approved a contract extension and new compensation package for the coach who led the team to a 13-2 record in 2017.More >>