Gamecocks host first NCAA softball regional since 2002

The University of South Carolina softball team has made the NCAA tournament for the sixth time under head coach Beverly Smith as it will host the Columbia Regional and face off against the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

Six straight appearances tie the program record for consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament. This will be USC's 21st overall appearance and it will be the eighth time the school has hosted a regional, which is the first time since 2002.

The regional will feature UNCG, Liberty, and Hofstra in addition to USC. The winner will face the winner of the Arizona State Regional.

USC takes on UNCG at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field with session booklets for the regional going on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday for $40. Individual tickets are priced at $15.

