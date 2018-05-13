Greitens' lawyer says prosecutors have stopped photo search

Given his past vows to stop the flow of U.S. jobs to China and crack down on what he says are unfair trade practices, Trump's tweet of concern about Chinese jobs was something of a backflip.More >>
Trump has set an ambitious goal for North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons in a permanent and verifiable way. In return, the U.S. is willing to help the impoverished nation strengthen its economy.More >>
Documents show the EPA administrator met with Vatican Treasurer Cardinal George Pell who was under investigation when he met with Pruitt.More >>
Rudy Giuliani implied in an interview published Friday the president involved himself in the Justice Department's decision to sue to block a major merger.More >>
Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>
A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
