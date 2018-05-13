Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 North near Arkadelphia Road

A pedestrian was struck and killed today on I-59 North near Arkadelphia Road.

The victim was a passenger of a small sedan that became disabled and stranded in the left travel lane. The driver and passenger safely excited the car and stood on the interstate, authorities say.

While standing near the vehicle, the passenger was struck by a passing motorist and suffered fatal injuries.

The motorist initially left the scene, but later turned himself into Birmingham police.

The crash is under investigation.

We will provide more details when they are available.

