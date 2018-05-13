Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 North near Arkadelphia Road

The victim was a passenger of a small sedan that became disabled and stranded in the left travel lane. The driver and passenger safely excited the car and stood on the interstate, authorities say.More >>
The victim was a passenger of a small sedan that became disabled and stranded in the left travel lane. The driver and passenger safely excited the car and stood on the interstate, authorities say.More >>
The coverage of scattered storms and showers will increase on Tuesday. You will notice an increase in the muggy levels, with scattered showers and storms most likely in the afternoon and evening hours.More >>
The coverage of scattered storms and showers will increase on Tuesday. You will notice an increase in the muggy levels, with scattered showers and storms most likely in the afternoon and evening hours.More >>
It is the first time that a former Alabama golfer has moved into the No. 1 spot as the top golfer in the world.More >>
It is the first time that a former Alabama golfer has moved into the No. 1 spot as the top golfer in the world.More >>
The vehicle is located on the interstate just before Elton B. Stephen Expressway.More >>
The vehicle is located on the interstate just before Elton B. Stephen Expressway.More >>
Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but a rainmaker moving through south Florida and heading our way could develop into a tropical storm.More >>
Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but a rainmaker moving through south Florida and heading our way could develop into a tropical storm.More >>