Motorist turns self in after fatal hit and run on I-59 North near Arkadelphia Road

The motorist who left the scene after a fatal hit and run has turned himself in.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday night, when a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-59 North near Arkadelphia Road.

The victim, who investigators say was a female, was a passenger of a small sedan that became disabled and stranded in the left travel lane. The driver and passenger safely excited the car and stood on the interstate, authorities say.

While standing near the vehicle, the passenger was struck by a passing motorist and suffered fatal injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

