Meet Bully's Mom: Lisa Pritchard is more than just Jak's caretaker

Normally Lisa Pritchard's feet are all you see on display. Because, let's be honest, Bully is the star of the show. But the woman on the other end of the leash is responsible for the well-being of MSU's fan favorite.

"Mississippi State has a rich heritage of the Bullys that goes way back into the thirties and I just love it," Pritchard said. "I bleed maroon. Everybody knows I bleed maroon. I've actually worked for the university for twenty-five years. I have the coolest job in the world taking care of this mutt."

Bully XXI, also known as Jak, lives one marvelous lifestyle: Attending nearly all of State's sporting events AND never missing a day of work with his mom. She works at the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine as the Head Technician, Internal Medicine and Oncology.

And just like any mother, the job doesn't stop after she clocks out. "He sleeps with me every single night," Pritchard said. "It's really funny because we can be sitting here in the recliner, he's in my lap, and he'll get up and turn around and look at me like, "Ok, it's time to go to bed." So it's like being the mother of a child. There's no way to describe it. It's just phenomenal. To know that there are so many people out there that love him as much as I do, or almost as much as I do, It's amazing."

We want to wish everyone a happy Mother's Day from the dog moms, human moms, and moms everywhere.

Working on a really fun story that I can't wait to share.... Here's a hint @msubullysmom ?? pic.twitter.com/rKEFZq6grB — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) May 12, 2018

