FIRST ALERT: Possible tropical development in the Gulf

POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT: We continue to monitor a big rainmaker over Florida tonight. This storm system will cross the gulf over the next couple of days and move in our direction. In fact, this will bring rising chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area by mid-week. There is a 40 percent chance this system may become better organized within the next five days. Therefore, if you have a trip planned to the Coast, stay weather alert and weather aware. While hurricane season won’t begin until June 1 for the Gulf and Atlantic Basin, tropical systems have developed in May. The one good thing is much needed rain will return to our region, including drought stricken areas in southeast Alabama.

WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW: Tomorrow is going to be another dry day for the most part and very hot. I would prepare for the hottest day of the work week, with feels-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees. We will have lots of sunshine to start off, with more clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out south of I-20.

FIRST ALERT FOR RISING RAIN CHANCES TUESDAY: The coverage of scattered storms and showers will increase on Tuesday. You will notice an increase in the muggy levels, with scattered showers and storms most likely in the afternoon and evening hours. The coverage of showers and storms will be even higher for Wednesday and Thursday. The peak timing for the wet weather will continue to be during the afternoon and evening. So I’m not expecting an all day steady rain, but I would be prepared for possible rainy periods, including a few heavy downpours. I can’t rule out a strong thunderstorm; however, no organized severe weather is expected. Of course we will need to monitor the tropical disturbance for any necessary forecast adjustments. The increase in clouds and rain will keep highs in the 80s for the remainder of the week. We will also continue to see a good coverage of scattered showers and storms through the rest of the week, including the weekend. Long range data suggests a blocking pattern will setup across the country, so the unsettled pattern may linger past the weekend. I will be sharing more specifics in my forecast at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. this evening. Also, be sure to download our FREE First Alert Weather App for lightning alerts on your digital device.

