Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas on top of the world

Former Alabama men’s golfer Justin Thomas finished tied for 11th overall at 11-under-par 277 at this weekend’s Players Championship. With his finish, Thomas moves past Dustin Johnson into the No. 1 world ranking, ending Johnson’s 15-month reign in the top spot.

Johnson finished tied for 17th at the Players Championship at 10 under, but Thomas' one stroke advantage was just enough to earn the ranking. It is the first time that a former Alabama golfer has moved into the No. 1 spot as the top golfer in the world.

“It means a lot, but it’s something I want to have for a long time, it’s not something I just want to have once,” Thomas said following the Players Championship. “Like (Dustin Johnson) has and like Tiger (Woods) did and other guys who have had it for a long time, that’s more of a goal of mine.”

Thomas is the current PGA money leader and tops the FedEx Cup standings.

During his career at Alabama (2011-13), Thomas helped lead the Tide to the 2013 NCAA National Championship - the first in program history. The Goshen, Ky., native also became the first Alabama golfer to earn the Haskins Award and the Nicklaus Award, both of which are presented to the National Player of the Year, and the Phil Mickelson Award as the National Freshman of the Year. He was a two-time first team All-American and was also named the 2012 Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

