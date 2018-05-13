Kevin Feige confirms that Ms. Marvel is ‘definitely sort of in the works’

The MCU's Kevin Feige has confirmed that the studio is working on Ms. Marvel. As of right now, it's unclear whether or not this means a movie, TV show or something else entirely.More >>
PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, it's plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.More >>
With lots of people hitting YouTube for their music fix, it's always felt well placed to build a subscription-based music service. But up to now the company has failed to nail itMore >>
The Prop Shop comes from the brand's existing Fanshop store, and it's already fully-stocked with some...interesting paraphernalia. And perhaps the most eye-catching is a giant Indominus Rex replica for $25,000.More >>
Warner Bros. Pictures is giving DC Comics' Dark Knight another solo adventure on the big screen (his first since the conclusion of the Dark Knight trilogy). Here's everything we know about the studio's upcoming The Batman.More >>
