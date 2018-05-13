Overturned vehicle on I-59 causing delays - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Overturned vehicle on I-59 causing delays

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham fire and police on the scene of an overturned vehicle on I-59 South.

The vehicle is located on the interstate just before Elton B. Stephen Expressway.

Consider using an alternate route if traveling in that area.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly