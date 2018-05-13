Work Week Forecast: Rain returns by mid-week

We've needed rain, and we'll get it this week.

The hot, dry weather we've had lately is on the way out, and the latter half of the week could include plenty of wet weather.

As we prepare for the work week, rainmakers in south Florida and the Gulf Coast are working their way toward us.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week, with an average high reaching around the mid-90s. Temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday after rain chances rise. Some parts of the state, including Birmingham and some cities north of the city, could have some passing storms that night.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be fairly consistent with hit-or-miss storms passing through the area. These storms could produce heavy downpours in the afternoons. It's also possible the rainmaker coming through Florida could strengthen into a tropical storm as it gets closer to our area. The rain could continue into Saturday.

