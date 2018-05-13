Director Ron Howard is hoping to make a sequel to ‘Williow’

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
One of Ron Howard's earliest films was a collaboration with George Lucas for an epic fantasy adventure, and now he says he'd like to return to the world created in Willow. Our only question is, what took you so long?More >>
A live-action Star Wars series from Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is headed to Disney's streaming service, and now we know when the show will be set in the sci-fi saga's timeline.More >>
The MCU's Kevin Feige has confirmed that the studio is working on Ms. Marvel. As of right now, it's unclear whether or not this means a movie, TV show or something else entirely.More >>
The third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise will be titled Bill and Ted Face the Music, according to the film's cast and creative team, and it's officially in pre-production.More >>
