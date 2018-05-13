Teenager killed in Greene County car accident

A man died this afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Greene County.More >>
A man died this afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Greene County.More >>
The plane was found in a wooded area off Whites Gap Road and Scott Lane. Authorities are on the scene.More >>
The plane was found in a wooded area off Whites Gap Road and Scott Lane. Authorities are on the scene.More >>
Tomorrow is going to be another dry day for the most part, with only a few isolated pop-ups to the far south late in the day.More >>
Tomorrow is going to be another dry day for the most part, with only a few isolated pop-ups to the far south late in the day.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for the person they suspect was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday night.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for the person they suspect was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday night.More >>
The Calera Police Department is investigating after a train hit a car Saturday night.More >>
The Calera Police Department is investigating after a train hit a car Saturday night.More >>