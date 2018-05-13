Teenager killed in Greene County car accident

A man died this afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Greene County.

Jayson Alexander McCollum, 19, of Eutaw, was killed when his car collided head on with a truck driven by John Gregory, 33, of Buhl.

McCollum was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregory was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 39, six miles west of Eutaw.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.