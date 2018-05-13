Cano hit by pitch, has fracture on right hand - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cano hit by pitch, has fracture on right hand

DETROIT (AP) - Robinson Cano left Seattle's game at Detroit in the third inning Sunday with a broken right hand after being hit by a pitch.

Cano was struck by a pitch from left-hander Blaine Hardy, then went to the dugout while being replaced by a pinch runner.

The 35-year-old Cano is hitting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season. He hit a three-run homer in Seattle's win Saturday night.

The Mariners came into Sunday's game with a 22-16 record, and Cano is one of the team's biggest stars. He hit 39 home runs in 2016, although that number dipped to 23 a season ago.

In the fifth season of a $240 million, 10-year contract, Cano has played in at least 150 games in each of the last 11 seasons.

