Wes: Tomorrow will be hottest day of work week

FIRST ALERT FOR RISING RAIN CHANCES: A low-pressure system tracking across the Gulf of Mexico will impact our state over the coming days, bringing a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms. In the meantime, we will remain very dry and crisp through this evening, with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow is going to be another dry day for the most part, with only a few isolated pop-ups to the far south late in the day. We will also have a chance for isolated showers and storms over southern locations tomorrow night. I’d certainly grab a few extra bottles of water for tomorrow. It’s going to be the hottest day of the work week, with highs in the low to mid-90s and feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees.

Tuesday will be another very warm and more humid day, with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. The coverage of showers and storms will be even higher for Wednesday and Thursday as tropical moisture increases over the state. The peak timing for the wet weather will continue to be during the afternoon and evening hours. So I’m not expecting an all day steady rain but I would be prepared for possible rainy periods, including a few heavy downpours. I can’t rule out a strong thunderstorm however, no organized severe weather is expected. The increase in clouds and rain will keep highs in the 80s for the remainder of the week. We will continue to see a good coverage of scattered showers and storms through the rest of the week, including the weekend. Long range data suggests a blocking pattern will setup across the country, so the unsettled pattern across the southeast may linger past the weekend. I will be sharing more specifics in my forecast at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. this evening. Also, be sure to download our FREE First Alert Weather App for lightning alerts on your digital device.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.