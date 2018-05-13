'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party'

(Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from "Life of the Party."

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Avengers: Infinity War" is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters.

The Walt Disney Studios on Sunday estimates it has added $61.8 million from North American theaters, bringing its total domestic earnings to $547.8 million. Globally the film has now grossed over $1.6 billion, making it the fifth biggest of all time.

The superhero blockbuster easily overpowered newcomers like the Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" and the Gabrielle Union thriller "Breaking In."

In a distant second, "Life of the Party" earned an estimated $18.5 million, while the modestly budgeted "Breaking In" took third place with $16.5 million.

The mom-themed films were strategically timed to launch over Mother's Day weekend. Both drew mostly female audiences.

