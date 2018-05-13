'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party'

(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."
(Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from the comedy "Life of the Party." (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from the comedy "Life of the Party."
(Paul Sarkis/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ajiona Alexus, left and Gabrielle Union in "Breaking In." (Paul Sarkis/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ajiona Alexus, left and Gabrielle Union in "Breaking In."
(Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."
(Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from "Life of the Party." (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from "Life of the Party."

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Avengers: Infinity War" is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters.

The Walt Disney Studios on Sunday estimates it has added $61.8 million from North American theaters, bringing its total domestic earnings to $547.8 million. Globally the film has now grossed over $1.6 billion, making it the fifth biggest of all time.

The superhero blockbuster easily overpowered newcomers like the Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" and the Gabrielle Union thriller "Breaking In."

In a distant second, "Life of the Party" earned an estimated $18.5 million, while the modestly budgeted "Breaking In" took third place with $16.5 million.

The mom-themed films were strategically timed to launch over Mother's Day weekend. Both drew mostly female audiences.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lobster industry fears weaker shells, but evidence is mixed

    Lobster industry fears weaker shells, but evidence is mixed

    Sunday, May 13 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-05-13 12:53:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:16:08 GMT
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>

  • R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:15:05 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>

  • The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

    The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:13:29 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:14:56 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...
    Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.More >>
    Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly