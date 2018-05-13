The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...

NEW YORK (AP) - Perhaps the least surprising aspect of The New Yorker magazine's story on abuse allegations against New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was Ronan Farrow's byline.

Farrow has been on a head-spinning run that started with an expose in October on Harvey Weinstein, for which he shared a Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times. He wrote about Israeli operatives collecting information on former Obama aides, the National Enquirer buying stories to keep them quiet, a Playboy model's story of an affair with President Donald Trump and Weinstein's intricate efforts to conceal his behavior.

Farrow co-wrote the Schneiderman story with veteran investigative reporter Jane Mayer. The attorney general resigned less than four hours after the story was posted.

The son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen is just 30 years old.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lobster industry fears weaker shells, but evidence is mixed

    Lobster industry fears weaker shells, but evidence is mixed

    Sunday, May 13 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-05-13 12:53:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:16:08 GMT
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>

  • R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:15:05 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>

  • The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

    The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:13:29 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:14:56 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...
    Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.More >>
    Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly