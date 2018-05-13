Montgomery woman named Alabama teacher of the year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A woman from central Alabama has been awarded teacher of the year.

Al.com reports Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Zestlan Simmons would receive the top honor for 2018-2019 this week. She teaches advanced placement English at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in the Montgomery school system.

Simmons will spend much of next school year speaking on the behalf of education, the teaching profession and presenting workshops. She now qualifies for national teacher of the year.

Alabama's previous teacher of the year winner was Chasity Collier of Mobile County schools.

Fifteen other finalists were also recognized.

Meghan Allen was named alternative teacher of the year. She is in her ninth year as an Alabama special education teacher.

