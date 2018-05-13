Maddox seeks lottery to fund education, Medicaid expansion

By KIM CHANDLER

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - In his run for governor, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said Alabama must focus on solutions or will continue to lag the nation in quality of life indicators.

Maddox said his priorities include creating a state lottery to fund education programs and expanding the state's Medicaid program. Maddox's lottery plan would fund a mixture of college scholarships, pre-kindergarten expansion and assistance for poor and struggling schools.

Maddox faces former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, former state legislator James Fields, and others in the June 5 Democratic primary.

Maddox, 45, has been mayor of Tuscaloosa since 2005 and led the recovery after a deadly 2011 tornado outbreak.

Maddox said the major accomplishment out of Montgomery in recent years has been, "to take us to the most corrupt state in the nation."

