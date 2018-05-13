The best virtual machines

By Jon Martindale



If it hasn’t happened already, there will come a time when you’ll wish your computer was running a different operating system. Whether you’re a competent software developer or simply a user desiring an application exclusive to an OS other than the one youown, there are plenty of valid reasons why you’d want to use another OS. However, despite what you might think, you don’t necessarily have to adhere to your supposed monetary and spatial restraints, given the numberof available virtual machines.

Assuming your machine touts the capabilities, intuitive software allows you to emulate your desired OS within another, allowing you to run two operating systems alongside one another on a single machine. For instance,you could run the latest version of Apple’s MacOS High Sierra on a Windows computer using a virtual machine. Below we’ve compiled our picks for the best virtual machine applications available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

VirtualBox(Free) VirtualBox is powerful, brimming with terrific features and, best of all free. It’s a lean piece of software requiring little more than arecent Intel or AMD processor, while boasting seamless integration and switching capabilities within the host desktop. It’s also available on all major platforms, and features plain-text XML files for easy navigation. It remains coupled with special software packages designed to aid users with sharing folders and drives among guest and host operating systems. The software functions nearly identically regardless of the host platform, and even offers 3D virtualization, multi-screen resolutions, and laudable hardware support, among other features. It’s not the quickest or most industrious when compared to similar offerings, but then again you often get what you pay for. Download now from: WindowsMacOSLinux

VMware ($Free $250) VMware has been in the virtual machine game since ’98, and offers three different pieces of virtualization software: VMware Workstation Pro ($250), VMware Fusion ($80), and VMware Workstation Player (Free). The Workstation package is ideal for professional users who desire a powerhouse virtual machine capable of simultaneously running applications on multiple guest operating systems. VMware’s Fusion, meanwhile, is a simpler application designed for home users who want to run Windows on their Mac machine. VMware Workstation Player, known until recently as VMware Player, is free for personal use, and caters to those looking to run virtual machines on their Windows or Linux systems. None of the options are particularly simple to use, but the installation is quick, integration between operating systems is seamless, and the guest software runs at near native speeds. Best of all, they remain the most stable and reliableoptions out there. Download now for: WindowsMacOSLinux

Parallels Desktop 11($80) When it comes to delivering the Windows experience to Mac users, Parallels Desktop11is, well, unparalleled. The latest incarnation of the software is compatible with the latest version of MacOS, allowing you to emulate Windows XP, 7, 8, and 10 as a guest operating system. It allows you to conveniently run Mac and Windows applications side-by-side without rebooting, while additionally providing tools for quickly moving files between operating systems, launching programs directly from your Mac dock, and accessing cloud storage. The software features a simple setup wizard for beginners, and moreover, it supports Retina displays and advanced 3D graphics.Parallels can also emulate the Linux and Solaris operating systems, but the tightest integration remains when coupled with the latest version of Windows. Unfortunately, you’ll have to look elsewhere for more advanced tools and customization, but for most Mac users, Parallels is probably the best option. Download now for: MacOS

QEMU(Free) The open-source QEMU, short for “Quick EMUlator,” is ideal for Linux power users who want a customizable virtual machine. Through a process involving dynamic binary translation, QEMU can emulate an array of hardware and software types, while skirting host administrative privileges to run guest operating systems. The software executes the guest code directly on the host machine, thus attaining near-native performance and given the software’s aforementioned ability to run withoutadministrative privileges it’s perfectly apt for creatingpocket-sized virtual machines that conveniently fit on a portable flash drive. You’ll need to be comfortable with the Command Prompt to get this up and running, butthe open-source nature of the project makes it one of the most regularly updated choices out there. Download now for: Linux